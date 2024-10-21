KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Police are tracking down an individual impersonating Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay on WhatsApp.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the impersonation was discovered in a WhatsApp chat group named “FRIENDSHIP GROUP”.

“In the chat group, police detected a message from an individual claiming to be ‘Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin’ and inviting others to join the group.

“The Royal Malaysia Police would like to emphasise that Ayob Khan has never managed any special chat group on WhatsApp,” he said in a statement today.

Rusdi said the actions of the irresponsible individual could cause confusion among the public and potentially damage the image of the police force.

He said police would take firm action and investigate the phone number and individual using the name of the police leadership or anyone else.

Rusdi also advised the public to be careful and not be easily deceived by online scams. — Bernama