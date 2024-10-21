KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak denied acting against the country’s interest, testifying in SRC International’s civil suit against him that he had acted in good faith during his time as prime minister.

Testifying in former 1MDB unit’s US$1.18 billion (RM5.5 billion) civil lawsuit, Najib said he consistently acted in line with his oath of office as head of the executive branch from April 2009 to May 2018.

“I did not do anything against the interest of the country,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today, when answering lawyer Gurdial Singh Nijar, who represented former SRC director Datuk Suboh Yassin.

Suboh is one of five former SRC International directors from whom Najib is seeking indemnity for any liability in the lawsuit.

SRC International previously Najib and five others including Suboh in the lawsuit, but later removed the other five as respondents.

The firm is alleging that Najib had abused his power and obtained personal benefits from SRC International’s funds as well as misappropriated the funds. Najib was SRC’s Emeritus Adviser from May 1, 2012, until March 4, 2019.

SRC International, which is now wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc), is seeking general damages, exemplary, additional interest, costs and other appropriate relief provided by the court.

SRC International is currently seeking a declaration from the court that Naijib is liable to account for the company’s losses due to his breach of duties and trust.

The company is also seeking an order that Najib pay the US$1.18 billion in losses it suffered, and damages for breach of duties and trust; including an order that Najib compensate the sum of US$120 million that entered his bank account as well.