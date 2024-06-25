NIBONG TEBAL, June 25 ― Cooperation between component parties of the Unity Government is very good and much closer during the Sungai Bakap by-election campaign period compared to previously, PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang said.

The close rapport is a result of experience gleaned from the seven previous by-elections and represents the strength of the Unity Government’s campaign in moving together as a Unity Machinery to secure victory for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Sungai Bakap, Joohari Ariffin.

“I see that Barisan Nasional (BN) is going all out, so is DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah). Now we have such tight knit cooperation.

“So let’s strategise together and have a joint operations room for this by-election,” he told reporters after attending a political talk in Padang Taman Puteri Gunong, Simpang Ampat here last night.

Chang, who is also science, technology and innovation minister said that the Penang state government’s track record and the PH candidate being born and raised in Sungai Bakap also represented strengths that will help the Unity Government retake the state seat, which was considered a PKR stronghold since 2008.

Meanwhile, PKR vice-president Saraswathy Kandasamy, who also attended the political talk last night, said that the level of acceptance by voters, especially the Indian community, of Unity Government candidates was very good.

The deputy national unity minister expressed her confidence that PKR would make up for its failure to defend the seat during the Penang state election last August by winning the seat in the by-election, especially with the help from machineries from all PH and BN component parties.

Joohari will take on Nibong Tebal PAS deputy chief Abidin Ismail, who is Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate in a straight fight for the Sungai Bakap seat on July 6, following the death of Sungai Bakap assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

There are 39,279 registered voters ― 39,222 ordinary voters and 57 postal voters ― in this state constituency. ― Bernama