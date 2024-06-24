KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The development of the claims by the Sulu group, the ‘dark side’ issue on social media or online prostitution, and the latest status of the second Littoral Combatant Ship (LCS) project are among the highlights on the first day of the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, questions regarding these issues will be raised during the Oral Question and Answer Session.

William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) will request the Prime Minister to state the latest status of the Sulu group claims and the timeline before the case can be summarised.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) will ask the Defence Minister about the progress of the construction of the second LCS and the amount of payment made to the Lumut Naval Shipyard.

Advertisement

Datuk Siti Aminah Aching (BN-Beaufort) will raise a question to the Communications Minister on the government’s plan to curb the dark side menace on social media and the actions to be taken against account operators carrying out online prostitution activities on X and Telegram.

Datuk Seri Richard Riot anak Jaem (GPS-Serian) will request the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister to state the ministry’s actions to control the rising prices of essential goods.

Questions regarding the government’s intention to review the two-state solutions in the effort to defend the sovereignty of Palestinians in Gaza will be posed by Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (PN-Marang) to the Foreign Minister.

Advertisement

Datuk Idris Ahmad (PN-Bagan Serai) will ask the Women, Family, and Community Development Minister to provide statistics on the number of unregistered childcare centres and the enforcement actions taken against them.

Transport minister will table for first reading the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Dissolution) Bill 2024 and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2024 after the Oral Question and Answer session.

Also listed on the Order Paper is the motion from the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department to refer Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) to the Rights and Privileges Committee following the MP’s statement alleging that individuals purportedly acting on behalf of the government could cancel or drop court charges against him.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is until July 18. — Bernama