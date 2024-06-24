GEORGE TOWN, June 24 — The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered a man charged with the murder of his mother to be referred to Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Perak, for mental observation.

Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi, in allowing an application by deputy public prosecutor M. Darrshini, ordered that Soon Yong Aun, 40, be sent to the hospital for a month for observation under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Soon was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code with murdering Chua Ah Ting, 67, at a house in Taman Alor Vista here at 5.47pm last June 15.

He faced the death penalty or imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 40 years and to be given at least 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Advertisement

Earlier, Darrshini, when requesting the accused to be sent for psychiatric observation, said the accused is a holder of a card for mental patients.

The court set July 24 for mention for submission of the accused’s medical report. — Bernama

Advertisement