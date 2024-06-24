KUALA TERENGGANU, June 24 — Two senior officers of an enforcement agency and the wife of one of them are on remand for five days from today for allegedly accepting a bribe of RM30,000 to help release three men who were arrested in connection with a drug case three years ago.

The remand order for all the suspects, aged between 36 and 41, was issued by Senior Assistant Registrar Yuhanis Mohd Roslan following an application by the Terengganu Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

According to sources, they are remanded for investigation under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act.

Advertisement

The three suspects were arrested yesterday at the Terengganu MACC office.

The two officers were alleged to have asked and accepted a bribe of RM30,000 in 2021 from a man in return for releasing his friends who were arrested for a drug-related offence.

One of the suspects, who is working in Kedah, and his wife were believed to have used the bribe money for online gambling.

Advertisement

The investigation also found that the money was believed to have been deposited into a third-party account before it was transferred to the woman’s account. — Bernama