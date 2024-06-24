TANAH MERAH, June 24 — The Kelantan Wildlife Department has installed surveillance cameras at Bukit Layang-layang, Kelewek, here, following claims by villagers that they found footprints and heard the roars of a tiger in the area.

Its director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the cameras were installed around the footprints of the wild animal found today.

He said it was most likely that the animal passed through the area but could not be sure whether it was a tiger or a panther.

“We install cameras to confirm the animal species whether it is real or not before installing any wild animal traps.

“The process of installing animal traps takes a long time because of the large size of the cages, in addition to requiring an investigation by Perhilitan staff first,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, rubber tapper Rashid Junoh, 64, said he heard the roar while repairing his house at 9 am yesterday.

“My wife and I heard two loud roars of the animal and then I rushed behind the house and there were footprints of the animal on the sand just two metres from my house,” he said when met by Bernama today.

Rashid said this was the first time he had heard the roar of the animal after living in the area for more than 20 years.

According to him, he and his wife now do not dare to go out to tap rubber for fear of being attacked by wild animals.

Mukim Bechah Laut village headman Rohana Samat, 50, said he expected the relevant parties to take immediate action because wild animals are life-threatening, especially to farmers.

“For the time being, I ask the villagers to take precautions when in the farm or hunting for birds and jungle fowl and they are also advised not to enter the forest during this period,” he said.

Recently, a recording of a Kampung Kelewek resident who repeatedly claimed to have found footprints and heard the roar of a tiger near his house went viral on WhatApps.

The voice recording also asked the residents of the surrounding villages not to go out to tap rubber and not to leave the house at night. — Bernama