KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah has tabled both the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) (Dissolution) Bill 2024 and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Parliament today.

He said these two Bills, once passed, will see Mavcom and all its staff gradually integrated into CAAM over the next few months.

"The second and third reading of the Bills will be done in this meeting,” Hasbi told the Parliament.

MORE TO COME

