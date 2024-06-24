JOHOR BARU, June 24 — The Sessions Court here today set four days Nov 18 to 21 to hear the case involving Bersatu Information Committee member Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegu Bard, who is charged with posting seditious remarks related to the casino project in Forest City on social media.

Judge Rasidah Roslee fixed Nov 18 to 21 for the hearing after both parties agreed to the dates.

Last April 30, Badrul Hisham pleaded not guilty to the charge of making seditious remarks on his Facebook account under the name ‘Che GuBard’ at Mutiara Villa Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur at 6.30pm, on April 26.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948 (Act 15) which provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both if found guilty.

Kuala Lumpur prosecution director Datin Kalmizah Salleh and deputy public prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali represented Badrul Hisham.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Rafique told a press conference, which was held after the court proceeding today, that he was still waiting for a mention date by the Court of Appeal in Kuala Lumpur over his client’s appeal against a gag order issued by the High Court here.

He said the appeal was filed on May 27.

On May 20, the High Court here issued a gag order barring Badrul Hisham from issuing any statements or comments related to the casino project in Forest City until the disposal of the case.

Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Katar, in his judgment, said that the court is of the view that Article 10 of the Federal Constitution on freedom of speech to respondent (Badrul Hisham) has a limit and not an absolute right. — Bernama