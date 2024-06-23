KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man yesterday said that the party had no plans to join the ruling coalition and that no discussion was held within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Tuan Ibrahim said the party’s focus was to fortify its relationship with PN for any upcoming elections, local English daily New Straits Times reported yesterday.

“We are committed to strengthening the cooperation in PN to face any by-elections or elections in the future,” he told the daily.

“We will remain in the opposition bloc to provide checks and balances against the government,” he reportedly said.

Pas Ulama Council chief Datuk Ahmad Yahaya confirmed the same and said the PN Opposition bloc is now focusing on the Sungai Bakap by-election.

“No discussions have taken place. PAS and our partners in PN are focusing on contesting against Pakatan Harapan in the Sungai Bakap by-election at the moment.

“If we wanted to be friends (join the unity government), we would not be going against them (in the Sungai Bakap by-election),” he said.

Earlier yesterday, New Straits Times reported that government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil did not confirm nor deny claims of the Islamist party, PAS, joining the federal government when asked by reporters.

Fahmi said many discussions were ongoing between both groups.

He said there were discussions between several menteris besar from PAS-led states as well as members of parliament and the prime minister.