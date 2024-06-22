KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — MIC will actively campaign for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Joohari Ariffin, who is representing the unity government, in the Sungai Bakap state by-election.

MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran said that the party’s machinery will strive to secure a high number votes for PH from the Indian community in the constituency, which makes up over 17 per cent of the total electorate.

“In this by-election, although we are not setting up our own operations room, we will be working in the Barisan Nasional operations room,” he told reporters during the nominations for MIC’s top leadership positions here today.

According to the Election Commission (EC) records for the 2023 Penang state election, Sungai Bakap had 38,409 voters with 59.36 per cent Malays, 22.54 per cent Chinese, 17.39 per cent Indians and 0.71 per cent others.

The by-election sees a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Joohari Ariffin, former director of the Northern Branch of Institut Aminuddin Baki, and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Abidin Ismail, a former logistics executive and Nibong Tebal PAS vice president.

The Sungai Bakap by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, from PAS, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

Nomination was today. Polling is on July 6 while early voting on July 2. — Bernama

