KUCHING, June 22 — The political stability and clear policies upheld by Sarawak’s leadership have enabled the state to emerge as a new economic powerhouse in Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Sarawak has demonstrated impressive economic growth, contributing to increased interest from foreign investors.

Speaking at the Sarawak 2024 Gawai Dayak celebration dinner here tonight, he said last year’s investment figures were the highest in the nation’s history.

“In addition to well-known states like Penang, Selangor and Johor, Sarawak has suddenly emerged as an economic giant,” he said.

He said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his state cabinet have shown strong commitment to ensuring that these clear policies are well understood and effectively implemented. — Bernama

