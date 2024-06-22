PAPAR, June 22 — Collaboration and good relations between Umno leaders at the central and divisional levels need to be maintained to ensure Umno continues to be strengthened in Sabah, said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The deputy prime minister said there no organisation or political party can survive for long if collaboration and good relations cannot be maintained among all parties, especially between top leaders and the grassroots.

“Therefore, the relationship between Umno leaders at the central and divisional levels needs to be good to ensure success in the next election. We want Umno to once again be the party that is the backbone of the government of Malaysia and Sabah,” he said here tonight.

Ahmad Zahid said this when officiating the Papar Division Umno Meeting here. The meeting was also attended by Sabah Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Papar Division Umno chief Datuk Jamal Nerubi.

Ahmad Zahid said leaders in Umno come and go but the remaining leaders need to redeem the dignity of Umno in Sabah to rise up in the upcoming 17th Sabah state election.

“There are many pre-conditions for us to get back the people’s support. The people judge what efforts we make and the people are becoming more mature and wiser to judge. Umno needs to be strong again to fight for the Muslim Bumiputera in Sabah.

“The Madani government must be strengthened. Umno must have more seats to be the backbone of the Unity Government. Our spirit needs to be strong and not thin like an onion. If we are halfway, then defeat will await us,” he added. — Bernama

