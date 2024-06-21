KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — On the eve of nomination day today, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) announced that it will not contest in the Sungai Bakap, Penang state by-election.

The party said it will concentrate on people-centric issues like living costs and equitable distribution of funds.

“Muda will continue to be the voice of the people inside and outside parliament by putting pressure on the cost of living issues, fair allocation to all government and opposition parliamentarians, as well as continuing institutional reforms that have not yet been implemented,” it said in a statement.

As an example of its current focus, Muda pointed to Malaysia’s slip to 34th place in this year’s World Competitiveness Ranking by the International Institute for Management Development.

The party also said it has been speaking out on inflation and the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission’s alleged intimidation of two lawyers.

Muda said it has completed the party’s first rejuvenation plan and will continue to work on the second phase and political services in the state and parliamentary levels.

The Sungai Bakap state seat in Penang became vacant following the death of its PAS incumbent Nor Zamri Mohd Nor from stomach inflammation on May 24.

Nor Zamri who was also Nibong Tebal PAS vice-chief, beat the Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Ros by a majority of 1,563 votes in the Penang state election last August.

Tomorrow is nomination day with polling set for July 6.