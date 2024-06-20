SEPANG, June 20 — Malaysia hopes that its close relationship with China will continue to strengthen and lead to more rapid economic growth for the country, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said strong ties with a major power like China will bring many benefits to Malaysia, including in the economic sector.

In the first quarter of this year, China’s gross domestic product increased by 5.3 per cent compared to the previous year, largely due to strong factory activity.

“We hope that bilateral relations with China, especially in trade and investment, will continue to grow, and this will certainly lead to faster economic growth for our country, including in the fields of education, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and transportation,” he told reporters after sending off China’s Premier Li Qiang and his delegation at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

Loke described Premier Li’s three-day official visit as very successful, reflecting the close ties between the two countries.

“Various bilateral meetings were held and various programmes were implemented. I see a very good response from China.

“They were very impressed with the reception they received. That’s what I heard directly from Premier Li Qiang himself. He was very happy and said that Malaysia is a very close friend to China,” he said.

“I think the very friendly relationship shown by the leaders of both countries will bring a brighter future to Malaysia-China and Asean-China relations,” he added.

China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner since 2009. Last year, total trade with China was valued at RM450.84 billion, representing 17.1 per cent of Malaysia’s global trade.

The two countries established diplomatic relations following the signing of the Joint Communiqué by Malaysia’s second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein and then Chinese Premier Chou En Lai on May 31, 1974. — Bernama