PORT DICKSON, June 20 ― Police have initiated a probe into allegations of a man assaulting his wife at a hotel here recently.

Port Dickson District police chief, Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed, stated that they are investigating a 31-second video that went viral on Facebook Wa Fans, which shows a fight believed to involve the married couple.

He said the couple, aged 37 and 38, fought at a hotel near here on May 24.

“The fight is believed to have been triggered by the husband's infidelity. The woman suffered injuries to her cheek and pain in several parts of her body,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 323/18A of the Domestic Violence Act 1994. ― Bernama

