KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) to expedite the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

He said the project, spanning 665 kilometres, is essential for promoting balanced development in less developed areas, including in Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.



“I have told CCCC and MRL to expedite the implementation of this project. We will provide all necessary support to ensure the rapid progress and success of the ECRL.“We also seek assurances regarding contractors, consultants and suppliers from local companies, as well as appropriate Bumiputera participation,” he added.Anwar said this at the groundbreaking ceremony of the ECRL Gombak Integrated Terminal station here today, also attended by China’s Premier Li Qiang. — Bernama