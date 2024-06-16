KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Traffic flow on the main highways leading out of the Klang Valley was under control this morning as city residents returned to their hometowns to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha, tomorrow.

According to a spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), as of 10am, traffic is reported to be growing heavier on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) but traffic is still moving smoothly.

A spokesperson said several smartlanes have been activated to facilitate the return of travellers to their hometowns.

“The routes involved the North-South Expressway (PLUS), KM0.4 to KM6.0 northbound from Pandan to Kempas, KM4.5 to KM1.9 southbound from Setia Tropika to Pasir Gudang and KM280 to KM276 southbound from Bandar Baru Nilai to Bandar Ainsdale.

“Apart from that there were also two accidents at KM438.6 southbound from Sungai Buaya to Rawang and KM407.6 southbound from Lembah Beringin to Bukit Tagar, but no lanes were blocked and they did not cause any congestion,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The public can get the latest traffic information through the PLUSLine toll-free line 1-800-88-0000 and X site @plustrafik or LLM line 1-800-88-7752 and X site @llmtrafik. — Bernama