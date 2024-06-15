KUCHING, June 15 ― Michael Kong, a special assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, yesterday sought for a court order to direct the Prisons Department’s corrections officers to attend to a detainee’s pressing dental issue.

He told The Borneo Post that the judge immediately directed the deputy public prosecutor to look into the matter and make sure the detainee is given the necessary medical attention.

Kong, who is a lawyer, narrated the chronology of events leading to him applying for the court order.

“As early as December 2023, the counsel for an accused individual, Mr Wong, wrote to Puncak Borneo Prison requesting medical treatment for a pressing dental issue.

“No actions were taken, and further letters were written in January 2024. Yesterday (June 13), Mr Wong was brought to court for his trial and complained that the corrections officers had still not brought him to seek medical treatment for his dental issue, despite receiving the letters from his counsel,” he said.

He added that it has already been more than six months, with the detainee unable to eat properly due to the persisting dental issue.

“Due to the failure to grant medical treatment, Mr Wong has even lost four teeth and may continue to suffer similar consequences,” said Kong.

He said this case should serve as a wake-up call that there is an urgent need to re-examine the country’s existing corrections system.

“A comprehensive investigation must be conducted to identify and address all issues, and steps must be taken to root out systemic failures. Any officer who does not respect the rights of fellow Malaysians should be reprimanded and face disciplinary action.”

He also said the authorities must “wake up to the reality” that neglecting the fundamental rights of prisoners is not only a violation of human rights but also a reflection of a flawed system that needs immediate reform.

“The right to medical treatment is a basic human right that cannot be ignored or delayed.

“It is imperative that our corrections system operates with the highest standards of care and respect for all individuals, regardless of their legal status.”

Kong stressed that the fundamental rights of all Malaysians must be upheld and respected by all parties, including those who are currently in prison awaiting a verdict from the court. ― The Borneo Post