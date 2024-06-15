KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 ― The late former director-general of Public Service Tan Sri Osman S. Cassim, who died last night, were laid to rest at the Taman Sri Sinar Muslim Cemetery, Segambut here at 11.25am today.

Earlier, the body was taken to the Al Ubudiah Mosque, Segambut Dalam to be bathed and shrouded, followed by the funeral prayer led by Imam Mohd Arifin Zulkatlay.

Over 30 people, including family members, relatives and friends, attended the burial ceremony.

Among those present to pay their last respects at the mosque were the prime minister’s wife who is also Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) Integrity Committee chairman Tan Sri Aseh Che Mat.

Osman’s son, Dr Samsudin, told Bernama that his 93-year-old father died of old age at Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Ampang at 10.20pm.

He also expressed gratitude to all parties who assisted with his father’s funeral arrangements.

The late Osman had served as an administrative and diplomatic officer for 30 years and held several positions, including secretary-general in several ministries and public service director-general until his retirement in 1985.

He was later active in the Malaysian Institute of Management and served as a board member and chairman of Southern Bank Berhad until 2005 and Hai-O group chairman for 15 years.

The late Osman was also awarded the Royal Order of the Polar Star by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden in 2009 in recognition of his service during the Japanese Red Army hostage crisis in Malaysia in 1975. ― Bernama