KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Syed Abdul Fasal has asserted that he is still the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bukit Gantang despite being sacked by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Syed Abu said this to Utusan Malaysia after receiving an official notice from the party yesterday, informing him that his name has been removed from the party’s membership system.

He said the action indicated that the party had decided to sack him, effectively making him an Independent MP.

Syed Abu supported his claims by stating that he had not violated the terms for vacating the Dewan Rakyat seat under Article 49A(1) of the Federal Constitution.

He explained that Article 49A(1) stipulates that an MP’s seat will become vacant if the individual renounces membership in a political party, ceases to be a member of a political party, or joins a political party after being elected as an Independent candidate.

He pointed out that the Federal Constitution specifically refers to these conditions for vacating a Dewan Rakyat seat using the term “individual,” which pertains to the actions or announcements of the MP, not those of a third party.

“This means that only the MP has the right to declare that they are either relinquishing their membership in a political party or declaring that they are no longer a member of a political party.

“Or if an MP wins independently, they themselves declare joining a political party as a member,” he said.

Syed Abu maintained that he had not committed any actions that would require the Dewan Rakyat Speaker to declare his seat vacant under the Federal Constitution.

“I have clearly and consistently stated that I am a member of Bersatu all this while,” he was quoted as saying.

Syed Abu cited Article 49A(2) of the Federal Constitution, stating that actions by third parties, such as the dissolution or cancellation of a political party’s registration, the release of membership when elected as Speaker, or dismissal from party membership, do not directly affect an MP’s position.

“Amendments to Bersatu’s Constitution were made deliberately to dismiss my membership and contain malicious elements (mala fide), which are not in line with the Federal Constitution.

“These amendments do not affect my position as an MP,” he said.