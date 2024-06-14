MECCA, June 14 — A total of 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims, who are among the two million Muslims from all over the world who are performing Haj this year, started moving to Arafah in stages, since 7am today, to perform the Wukuf worship, the pinnacle of the Haj pilgrimage, the fifth pillar of Islam.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs Division), Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said that, in addition to the Abraj Al-Janadriyah Hotel, a total of 20 buses were also provided for each maktab, to ferry all pilgrims in 12 apartment buildings in three stages, to Arafah, which is located 22 kilometres from the Grand Mosque.

“We hope that the pilgrims arrive early, so that they can resolve the issue of placements, and then can start their preparations for worship by doing zikr and praying for a great reward.

“Arafah is the most important place to pray, and for those who arrive early, focus on performing worship and avoid doing wasteful things, to avoid affecting the chance of obtaining a mabrur or accepted Haj,” he told media officers, after witnessing the departure of pilgrims to Arafah, here, today.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the Saudi Arabian authorities affixed a special sticker on every bus door that pilgrims have boarded, to prevent the presence of pilgrims without a valid visa.

Mohd Na’im said that the move was made after the Saudi Arabian authorities scanned the Nusuk cards of every pilgrim who boarded the bus.

“As I said before, the enforcement of the authorities is very strict this year, and many arrests have been made. This indicates the seriousness of the Saudi Arabian government in enforcing the rules at every ‘pit stop’ before the bus reaches Arafah.

“That is why I would like to advise pilgrims who want to perform Haj in the coming years to avoid entering Mecca and Madinah without a valid permit, and only use either a visa issued by Lembaga Tabung Haji or a mujamalah visa issued by the embassy,” he said.

On June 7, the Saudi Arabian government announced that Wukuf Day in Arafah will be observed on the 9th day of Zulhijjah (June 15), while Sunday (June 16) is the first day of Aidiladha for the residents of that country. — Bernama