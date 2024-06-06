GEORGE TOWN, June 6 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil presented the instrument of royal invitation to the Coronation of the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim to the Governor of Penang, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, at Seri Mutiara here today.

Fahmi, also the chairman of the Special Committtee for the King’s Coronation Events, said the coronation, scheduled to take place at Istana Negara on July 20, provides an opportunity for the people to understand and foster a love for the royal institution.

“We, at the Communications Ministry are coordinating a host of activities leading up to the coronation day,” he said in his Facebook post today.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on January 31.

Advertisement

On May 16, Fahmi announced that, with His Majesty’s consent, the government will organise various events in conjunction with the Coronation of His Majesty the King.

Earlier, Fahmi attended the Nibong Tebal Parliamentary’’s Sembang Santai Komuniti Madani programme and visited the National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) in Sungai Bakap near here. — Bernama

Advertisement