PUTRAJAYA, May 16 — The Coronation of the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim will be held at Istana Negara on July 20, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced today.

Fahmi made the announcement after chairing the meeting of the Special Committee for the King’s Coronation Events here today.

“As we all know, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim has taken and signed the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

“Therefore, the government, with His Majesty’s consent, will organise several events in conjunction with the Coronation of His Majesty the King,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Protocol Chief in the Ceremonial and International Conference Secretariat Division of the Prime Minister’s Department, Rozainor Ramli, announced Fahmi’s appointment as chairman of the Special Committee for the King’s Coronation Events.

Fahmi also announced that the official birthday of the King falls on June 3 and has been declared a public holiday.

“However, His Majesty has consented to the postponement of the birthday celebrations from June to September.

“This is to prioritise the King’s Coronation and other events in conjunction with the Coronation ceremony in July,” he said.

He said the events lined up in conjunction with the King’s Coronation are as follows.

• Yasin recital and Doa Selamat at 5.30pm on Thursday (July 18) at Masjid Negara;

• Special Sermon and Friday Prayer on Friday (July 19) at Masjid Negara;

• Coronation of the 17th King of Malaysia at 10am on Saturday (July 20) at Istana Negara;

• Royal Banquet at 8.30pm on Saturday (July 20) at Istana Negara;

• Their Majesties the King and Queen’s visit to Orang Asli Hospital at 9.30am on Tuesday (July 23) in Gombak;

• Raja Kita (Our King) Exhibition at 11am on Thursday (July 25) at National Museum; and

• Royal Tea Reception at 3pm on Saturday (July 27) at Istana Negara.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the King’s Coronation provides an opportunity for Malaysians to understand and foster a sense of love for the royal institution.

In this regard, he said the Ministry of Communications is in the midst of coordinating various activities, including holding discussions with the media regarding the events that can be organised throughout the week leading up to the King’s Coronation.

“We all know that the coronation ceremony is highly symbolic and it is an event that is witnessed only about once every five years.

“That’s why during the coordination meeting that I chaired earlier, I also expressed the view that Malaysians are undoubtedly looking forward to an unforgettable experience,” he said. — Bernama