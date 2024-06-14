BUTTERWORTH, June 14 — A man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of committing physical sexual assault against his biological daughter last month.

It is alleged that the 38-year-old general assistant sexually assaulted his four-year-old daughter at a house in Nibong Tebal, near here, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm in May.

He was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

He could also be sentenced to an additional prison term not exceeding five years and at least two strokes of the cane under Section 16(1) of the same Act.

On the second count, he was charged with allegedly committing unnatural intercourse with the child at the same place, time, and month, under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of between five and 20 years, as well as caning, upon conviction.

Judge Noor Aini Yusof denied bail and set July 15 for case mention, to allow the accused to engage a lawyer.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Nadia Jamal appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama

