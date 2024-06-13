KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The total number of 2023 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students taking science and mathematics subjects has shown a declining trend over the past six years, according to Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Chang Lih Kang.

He said that based on analysis conducted by the Malaysian Science and Technology Information Centre (MASTIC), the downward trend includes Additional Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects.

He shared that the study also found a 17.37 per cent decrease recorded in Additional Mathematics subjects in 2023 compared to 2018.

“Emphasis on enhancing mastery levels in Mathematics subjects needs to be increased based on the number of students failing in Mathematics and Additional Mathematics,” he said at the launch of the National Science Week (MSN) 2024 Carnival here today.

He added that his ministry is committed to continuing efforts with the Ministry of Education to cultivate Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) through continuous cultural programmes outside the classroom for children and students at the school level to strengthen the National Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Agenda.

His ministry will continue organising the National Science Week (MSN 2024) in a hybrid format, aiming to engage over 600,000 participants.

Chang explained that MSN 2024 will encompass both carnival-style events and online activities until October this year to maximise involvement and participation among school students and university students.

“MSN 2024 themed ‘Popularising Science, Humanising Technology, Democratising Innovation,’ emphasises the involvement of all segments of society in promoting scientific innovation alongside the rapid advancements in technology,” he said.

He added that the MSN 2024 Carnival, which began yesterday and runs until today at the National Science Centre, will also be held in Perak, Perlis, Penang, Kelantan and Putrajaya.

Chang highlighted that MSN 2024 focuses on seven areas including Planetary Health; Chemistry and Biotechnology; Safe Use of Nuclear Technology; Social Innovation; Engineering and Artificial Intelligence; Nanotechnology and Space.

“The selection of these focus areas aims to underscore and enhance understanding of the interconnected importance of STI fields while supporting sustainable development goals,” he said. — Bernama