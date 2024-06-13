KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the need to implement elements of ease of doing business to support the business ecosystem in the agricultural sector.

Anwar said when chairing the Cabinet Committee Meeting on the Nation’s Food Security Policy today, he highlighted the immediate need to address critical issues, including the approval and facilitation of investments and business operations.

The prime minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to cultivating the plant industry ecosystem, integrating technology and exploring future food sources such as cultured meat and cell-based food.

“As such, these initiatives must be preceded by thorough studies to ensure food quality and safety are assured.

“Initiatives like modernising agriculture through development of plant factories will bolster the agricultural technology sector, providing sustainable food alternatives to current crop production,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar said the meeting today was also informed on the positive impact of increased performance and productivity in the agricultural and agro-food sectors, indicating growth over the past year.

He said the meeting, aimed at discussing efforts to enhance food security and strengthen the nation’s agro-food industry, agreed on developing food security indicators covering information on food prices and availability across all levels.

“I am confident that the decisions made in this meeting will further propel the development of our agricultural and agro-food sectors, making them vital contributors to our national economy and continuing to benefit our citizens,” Anwar said. — Bernama