SEREMBAN, June 13 — A total of 24 students from Form One to Form Five at a boarding school in Jempol were hospitalised for suspected food poisoning after having lunch in the school dormitory yesterday.

Negeri Sembilan State Education Department (JPNS) director Datuk Dr Roslan Hussin said nine of the students were discharged today, while 20 others were given medication for mild cases.

“All of them are suspected to have experienced food poisoning after having lunch in the school dormitory dining hall. Around 8pm, they complained of diarrhoea and vomiting to the warden on duty before being sent to the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN) in Kuala Pilah.

“Fifteen students are still in the hospital, and all are in stable condition,” he told Bernama today.

He added that the District Health Office (PKD) is still investigating the exact cause of the incident and advised the public not to speculate on the matter. — Bernama

