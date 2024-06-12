IPOH, June 12 — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another student following a fight at a secondary school here yesterday.

Ipoh District police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said they arrested the suspect at 6pm yesterday after receiving a report from the school’s hostel warden regarding the fight involving the two students.

“The victim and suspect are hostel mates. The victim was stabbed in the chest, back and right thigh with two knives. The victim is being treated at the Seri Botani Hospital here,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zainal said police will record the statements of witnesses to assist in their investigation, which is being conducted under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

He urged those with information about the case to contact case Investigating Officer Insp Jagdeep Singh at 019-442 4361 or any nearest police station. — Bernama

