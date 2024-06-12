TUARAN, June 12 — The Sabah Loan Corporation (PPS) paid an interim dividend of RM10 million to the state government for the 2023 financial year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji said the payment made last month was a sign of PPS’s excellent performance as one of the state government agencies that is consistent in delivering services to customers.

He was also satisfied with the steps and initiatives taken by PPS, such as creating products suitable for various groups and establishing customer service centers and mobile offices.

“All these initiatives are in line with the direction and enablers of Sabah Maju Jaya, which are financial facilities and the effectiveness and efficiency of service delivery,” he said while inaugurating the Cashless Tuaran Programme and the Tuaran PPS Customer Service Centre here today.

Regarding the Tuaran Cashless programme, Hajiji said it is in line with the target towards cashless financial transactions under the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint and Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026.

He said in order to ensure that the state’s digital efforts are implemented, the federal and state governments have hastened to complete the construction of 398 telecommunication towers throughout Sabah under the national digital network (Jendela).

Hajiji said the state government will also launch a payment acceptance portal called “BayuPay” in the near future and will start using the ‘Electronically Know Your Customer’ (eKYC) concept.

In the same event, Hajiji also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for Cashless Tuaran between Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC) chief executive officer George Taitim dan United Overseas Bank (UOB) executive director and country head of transaction banking Lucas Chew.

Taitim said the latest opening of the SCC customer service centre in Tuaran was to assist the state government improve the socio-economic status of Malaysians in Sabah with easy access to financial services.

“SCC now has 22 client centres, inclusive of its headquarters in Penampang, with 13 in main districts, namely in UTC Sabah, Alamesra, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Kudat, Ranau, Keningau, Tenom, Beaufort, Papar, Sandakan, Lahad Datu and Tawau,” Taitim said. — Bernama