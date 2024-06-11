GEORGE TOWN, June 11 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke welcomes MCA to campaign for the unity government candidate in the coming Sungai Bakap state by-election.

“Perhaps they have changed their mind, so we welcome (their involvement in the campaign),” he said in a press conference after opening the 57th Asean Senior Transport Officials Meeting (STOM) here today.

Last Saturday, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong was reported to have said that the party might help in the campaign of the unity government candidate.

In the Kuala Kubu Baru state by-election in Selangor last month, MCA stayed away from the campaign because a Barisan Nasional candidate was not fielded for the contest.

Advertisement

The Election Commission has set July 6 for polling and June 22 as nomination day for the Sungai Bakap by-election, with early voting to be held on July 2.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

In the last Penang state election, Nor Zamri, the Nibong Tebal PAS chief, defeated Pakatan Harapan candidate Nurhidayah Che Ros by a majority of 1,563 votes. — Bernama

Advertisement