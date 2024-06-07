SERDANG, June 7 — Barisan Nasional (BN) acknowledges the fact that the Sungai Bakap seat in Penang belonged to PKR previously, said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

Therefore, he said, the question of who from BN will be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming Sungai Bakap state by-election does not arise.

Instead, he said, BN will give its full support to whoever is chosen as the Madani government’s candidate for the polls.

“We respect that tradition, but what is important is the spirit of togetherness that we discussed and agreed upon regarding the candidate, who will be officially announced by our leadership,” he told reporters after the launch of the Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Food Security Blueprint here today.

Yesterday, the Election Commission (EC) set July 6 as polling day for the by-election, with nomination of candidates on June 22 and early voting on July 2.

The seat fell vacant after its incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, 56, of PAS, died on May 24 due to stomach inflammation. — Bernama

