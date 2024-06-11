JOHOR BARU, June 11 — Construction of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project between Johor Baru and Singapore is progressing as scheduled at 77.61 per cent as at May 31, 2024.

In a statement today, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) said the maintenance depot, one of the main components of the railway infrastructure located in Wadi Hana, has achieved progress of 82.14 per cent and is scheduled for system installation by year end.

“The platform for the Bukit Chagar station will be ready for system access by the end of the year.

“Current progress is at 71.16 per cent with the completion of the u-shell beams above the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) tracks. The current focus is construction of the station floors,” it said.

Advertisement

It said all pier columns along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and Jalan Ismail Sultan have been installed.

“With more than half of guideway spans connecting the pier columns along the alignment completed, progress now stands at 65 per cent and is on track for completion by year end,” it said.

Meanwhile, it said all marine pier columns have been erected and installation works for the guideway spans connecting the columns are underway, bringing the progress of overall construction of the marine section to 74.76 per cent, and full completion is anticipated by the end of November 2024.

Advertisement

“Construction of the marine section includes a navigation channel between designated piers, measuring 75 metres (width) and 25 metres (height) to allow boats and barges to pass through.

“With all areas progressing as planned, the operator of the RTS Link, the RTS Operations Systems Pte Ltd, will have access by the end of this year to carry out system installation works,” it said.

The RTS Link is a four-kilometre light rail transit shuttle service between the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Baru and Woodlands North station in Singapore, and with a capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour per direction, it is expected to relieve the congestion at the Johor-Malaysia Causeway which is currently the world’s busiest border crossing.

The Malaysia portion of infrastructure works, which includes the construction of the station, depot and 2.7 kilometres of land and marine viaducts, are being handled by MRT Corp’s subsidiary, Malaysia Rapid Transit System Sdn Bhd, as the Malaysian Infrastructure Company (InfraCo). — Bernama