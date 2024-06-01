KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 ― The Putrajaya Line MRT service, which experienced disruptions due to communication system issues, has been restored as of 9.48pm last night.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail), in a statement released last night, informed that the Putrajaya Line MRT service had faced schedule delays starting from 7.22pm due to a signalling system disruption.

“Detailed rectification work will be carried out by the technical team after operational hours tonight. Rapid Rail, as the operator, takes this disruption seriously as it has affected the users of the newest MRT line in its rail network,” according to the statement.

In response, Rapid Rail is collaborating with MRT Corp, the asset owner, as well as the relevant contractors and system suppliers to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the root cause of the disruption.

Rapid Rail also informed that free shuttle bus services from the Chan Sow Lin Station to the Putrajaya Sentral Station are still being provided as an alternative for passengers to continue their journey to their respective destinations.

“Auxiliary Police and station staff have been stationed on the platforms and concourse areas to assist all passengers. Announcements have also been made via social media and at the stations to inform passengers,” the statement added, while also apologising for the inconvenience experienced by passengers. ― Bernama

