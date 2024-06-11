Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is accused of buying jewellery, handbags, and other luxury items worth nearly US$346 million (RM1.6 billion) using funds from 1MDB and SRC International

Legal documents claimed over 300 transactions were made involving 48 vendors across 14 countries between 2010 and 2014, with Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates topping the list

Eight offshore entities were listed for acting as intermediaries: Aabar Seychelles, Affinity Equity International Partners, Alsen Chance, Blackrock Commodities Global, Blackstone Real Estate Partners, Brightstone Jewellery, Good Star and World Merit Management Advertisement

The funds were traced to fiduciaries and trustees controlled by fugitive broker Jho Low, Low’s father, and Rosmah’s husband — disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — A lawsuit by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), SRC International Sdn Bhd and nine other entities against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has accused her of having knowingly procured, received or is in possession of luxury goods comprising jewellery, bags and watches using the misappropriated funds from 48 vendors from 14 different countries.

The lawsuit seeking to recover a total of US$346 million (RM1.64 billion) in misappropriated funds, and here is the breakdown of the number of vendors and their known locations which received payment from offshore paying entities for the purchases of luxury goods by Rosmah between 2009 and 2014.

Advertisement

The location of three vendors is presently unknown.

MORE TO COME