Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is accused of buying jewellery, handbags, and other luxury items worth nearly US$346 million (RM1.6 billion) using funds from 1MDB and SRC International

Legal documents claimed over 300 transactions were made involving 48 vendors across 14 countries between 2010 and 2014, with Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates topping the list

Eight offshore entities were listed for acting as intermediaries: Aabar Seychelles, Affinity Equity International Partners, Alsen Chance, Blackrock Commodities Global, Blackstone Real Estate Partners, Brightstone Jewellery, Good Star and World Merit Management

The funds were traced to fiduciaries and trustees controlled by fugitive broker Jho Low, Low's father, and Rosmah's husband — disgraced former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor had allegedly acquired luxury goods such as handbags, jewellery and watches purchased using 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds totalling some US$346 million (RM1.6 billion) from 48 different vendors and at least 14 countries.

In a 515-page statement of claim filed by 1MDB and its subsidiaries including SRC International, they alleged a total of 320 payments were made by Rosmah between 2010 and 2014.

“Between the period of 2010 and 2014, eight entities registered in offshore jurisdictions including, at the material time, the seventh to 11th plaintiffs. These payments are traceable to and/or represent the monies misappropriated from the first to sixth plaintiffs.

“Payments and the beneficial receipt of the luxury goods by the first defendant form part of the wider fraud and money laundering scheme orchestrated by, among others, the former prime minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, Najib’s proxies, and former fiduciaries and trustees of the first to sixth plaintiffs, in which billions of Ringgit Malaysia were misappropriated and laundered through various offshore entities,” the document said.

