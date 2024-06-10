NIBONG TEBAL, June 10 — The candidate representing the unity government in the Sungai Bakap by-election (PRK) will be announced on Wednesday (June 12).

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said that the name of the selected candidate from the party would be presented at the unity government Leadership Consultative Council Meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

“The list of candidates has been submitted to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Election Department. The candidate has been screened by the Penang State Leadership Council.

“We will present the chosen name as the candidate according to the process at the unity government Leadership Consultative Council Meeting on Tuesday. That is the process even though it is PKR contesting, our allies will approve it,” he told reporters after launching the Unity Machinery for the Sungai Bakap by-election here last night.

Rafizi, who is also PKR’s election director, said the Sungai Bakap by-election was not an easy contest for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, but there was a chance to reclaim the seat that was lost to Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the last state election.

“We accept the fact that we enter this by-election as the underdogs, but we are confident of reclaiming the Sungai Bakap seat that was briefly lent to PN,” he said.

He also reminded the PH coalition machinery that the campaign for the Sungai Bakap by-election should be different, with speeches also addressing the issue of the Palestinian people.

The Minister of Economy also requested the party machinery to campaign with dignity and respond to all accusations and slanders thrown by the opposition in a proper manner.

Also present at the event were Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow, Penang PKR Leadership Council deputy chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid, Penang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, and Nibong Tebal MP Fadhlina Sidek.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 6 as polling day for the Sungai Bakap by-election, with nominations to be held on June 22 and early voting on July 2.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent, Nor Zamri Latiff, on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.

In the last state election, Nor Zamri, who was PAS Nibong Tebal president, defeated PH’s Nurhidayah Che Ros with a majority of 1,563 votes. — Bernama