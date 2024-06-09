ROMPIN, June 9 — Two people were killed and 37 injured in an accident involving a bus and a trailer lorry on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat near Bahau junction here, early today.

District police chief DSP Nor Azman Yusof said the bus, carrying 39 passengers including two drivers, went out of control, hit a lorry laden with iron coils and overturned on the road at about 1.30am.

He said the bus was carrying teachers from Sekolah Kebangsaan Jeram Masjid Tanah, Melaka along with their children to Terengganu to attend a benchmarking programme.

One teacher died on the spot, while the second driver, who had yet to be identified, died on the way to the hospital, he added.

“Initial investigations found that the accident occurred when the bus driver lost control and collided with a trailer lorry before overturning on the roadside slope,” he told reporters at the scene.

Those injured were taken to Muadzam Shah Hospital, here and Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan.

Nor Azman appealed to eyewitnesses to provide information on the accident. — Bernama

