KUANTAN, June 9 — Three individuals, including a mother and her daughter, were killed in an accident involving two vehicles at KM18 Jalan Jerantut-Maran today.

Jerantut District police chief Supt Zukri Muhammad said that in the 6pm accident, Nur Harina Fatihah Syaifol Bahari, 21, died at the scene while her mother, Norazlina Ismail, 44, and Suhaimi Abd Rahman, 42, died at the Jerantut Hospital.

He said Nur Harina’s father, 50-year-old Syaifol Bahari Idris, who works as an ambulance driver, suffered injuries to his knee and body.

He said preliminary investigation found that the accident occurred when a Perodua Bezza, driven by Syaifol Bahari, was heading from Jengka to Jerantut while a Perodua Myvi, driven by Suhaimi, was heading from Jerantut to Felda Gelanggi 2.

“The Perodua Myvi is believed to have veered into the opposite direction and colliding with the Perodua Bezza,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama

