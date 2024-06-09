SHAH ALAM, June 9 — Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering his wife at an apartment in Klang, Selangor two days ago (June 7).

Klang Selatan police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said the 31-year-old suspect, who works as a lorry driver, was arrested on the same day and has been remanded for seven days from yesterday until June 14.

Cha said police received a call from the suspect’s younger sibling at about 7.58 am on June 7 saying that the brother had committed the murder.

He said the 28-year-old victim was found lying on the bed with slash wounds on her neck and right hand.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had been experiencing marital problems since they got married two years ago,” he said in a statement today, adding that they have a six-month-old baby.

Cha added that the post-mortem of the victim found 12 slash wounds on various parts of the body, including the face, neck, shoulders, arms, fingers and head. — Bernama

