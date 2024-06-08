KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Social enterprise PichaEats said today the recent setback will not dent its commitment towards supporting the refugee community in Malaysia as it has done so for the past eight years since its inception.

In a statement, PichaEats said it continues to be dedicated in delivering the best hospitality and meeting the needs of its clients despite the unfortunate circumstances that saw it accepting a fictitious 500-person catering order for a purported event at Universiti Malaya (UM) on Friday.

“This incident has tightened due diligence processes in PichaEats, and we hope it serves as a cautionary reminder for our fellow businesses.

“Our dedication to excellence remains unwavering, and we will continue to provide exceptional service to our clients," it said in the press release sighted by Malay Mail.

In the now-debunked catering order that bore letterheads mimicking those of UM and the Higher Education Ministry, the purported catering request was made via text messaging on Wednesday evening.

According to a police report PichaEats lodged, the purported 500-pax meal catering request was made via text messaging on Wednesday evening for an unnamed event slated to be held at UM on Friday. — Picture courtesy of PichaEats

It was only later discovered to be fake on Thursday night after the company was already fully committed to catering the "event”, prompting PichaEats to put together a plan to rescue the order and ensure the chefs get paid for their efforts from a "flash sale”.

PichaEats co-founder Suzanne Ling had told Malay Mail yesterday how the team's priority was always to assure the Picha refugee chefs that the food would not go to waste and they would still be fairly compensated.

PichaEats also said the event highlighted another cause close to its heart — the ongoing Gaza fundraiser — aimed at helping evacuate the families of Palestinian chefs whose Picha Chefs are mostly refugees from the Middle East as well.

“The increased visibility on social media allowed more people to contribute to this critical cause.

“PichaEats extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported them during this difficult time.

“The community's response transformed a potential crisis into a memorable day of solidarity and resilience," it said, further expressing the chefs' sincerest gratitude for the community's generosity.

Moving forward, PichaEats said it was committed to educating people about Malaysia's refugee situation and the social enterprise's main drive.

“At the end of the day, PichaEats’ vision is to see a world where everyone has rights to have hope and opportunities by enabling new beginnings for communities seeking refuge, cultivating empathy and inspiring change through food for everyday people.

“Believing in equal rights for everyone, PichaEats is also committed to educating more people about the refugee situation in Malaysia and why we do what we do," it said.

In a statement issued after the incident, UM said it was considering legal action over the misuse of its trademark to place a fictitious 500-person catering order with social enterprise PichaEats.

Expressing sympathy for those affected by the incident, UM advised them to also lodge reports with the police.