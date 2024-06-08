JOHOR BARU, June 8 — Maintaining the momentum of Barisan Nasional’s (BN) 40 state seat victory in the 2022 Johor state election is one of five resolutions adopted at the Johor BN Convention here today.

Johor BN liaison committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said Johor BN was also determined to win back the four seats won by the opposition in the last state election, as well as strengthening tasks relating to the upcoming 16th general election (GE16).

“The challenging political landscape will demand that Johor BN strengthen its strategies, both physical and on social media. Mastering the latest technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), is key to winning GE16.

Advertisement

“Chosen candidates must be able to pull in an additional five to 15 per cent votes to ensure victory,” he said during his speech at the close of the convention and BN’s golden jubilee celebrations officiated by BN secretary general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir here today.

He added that the aim of winning seats was to provide services needed by the people and that the people would entrust BN (with their votes) if elected representatives continued to serve them.

Onn Hafiz shared that the other resolutions include strengthening solidarity among component parties and ‘Friends of BN (FOBN)’ as well as fostering close ties with the unity government, and that Johor had benefitted greatly from BN’s support of the unity government following the 15th general election.

Advertisement

“Close ties between the federal and state government is important for allocations and development support,” he said, adding that Johor BN would also prioritise lifting the agenda of Bangsa Johor education, which was another resolution adopted, in line with the decree of Johor Regent, Tunku Mahkota Ismail.

“Support for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is highly prioritised to boost job opportunities for TVET graduates and reduce dependency on foreign labour.

“The fifth and final resolution is to spur Johor’s economy and create more jobs to turn it into a major investment destination in Malaysia. Johor BN is committed in attracting more foreign investors and ensuring fair socio-economic development in all constituencies,” the Johor Menteri Besar said, as he expressed hope that with the resolutions, Johor BN would turn the state into a BN stronghold and ensure the prosperity of Bangsa Johor. — Bernama