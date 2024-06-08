Advertisement

IPOH, June 8 — A doctor who was arrested on Wednesday (June 5) to assist investigations into a molest case involving a 15-year-old female patient was today released on police bail.

Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Hafezul Helmi Hamzah who confirmed the release said there has been no suspect or witness called up for investigation so far.

“We will monitor the development of the case, if there is a need, we will call those connected to the case,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, Hafezul Helmi said the doctor was arrested after the teenager lodged a report at about 9.14pm on June 4, claiming she was sexually harassed by a man, believed to be a doctor while seeking treatment at the emergency ward of the Changkat Melintang Hospital.

Hafezul Helmi said following the report, a team of police officers arrested the man and the case investigated under section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the investigating officer Insp Mohamad Zulkarnaiin Jusoh at 013-9740294. — Bernama

