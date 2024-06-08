JOHOR BARU, June 8 — Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng has announced that a citizenship briefing and information programme he organised scheduled for June 30 has been postponed to avoid confusing the public.

He posted on Facebook today stating that the briefing was aimed at addressing citizenship issues due to the lack of birth certificates due to the negligence of parents or other causes, and admitted that the programme’s title displayed on the poster had caused misunderstanding among the public.

“In instances (such as having a) Malaysian father, Indonesian mother, unregistered marriages, children born without birth certificates (and) mothers being untraceable.

“Consequently, the child cannot go to school, has a hard time getting a permanent job with commensurate salary, can’t own a vehicle or a driving license and ends up involved in crime or social problems,” he said.

The Johor Chief Balancer added that they had planned to include a list of documents required for applications at the relevant department as part of the briefing session, and expressed hope that his explanation about the matter would end all speculation and misunderstandings.

A poster about the programme was highlighted on social media and went viral, leading the National Registration Department (JPN) to issue a denial that it was linked in any way with the organising of the programme. — Bernama

