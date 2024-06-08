KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The National Registration Department (JPN) has stated that it is not involved in the organising of a citizenship briefing and information programme that went viral on social media recently.

The JPN stated in a statement today that the programme was not jointly organised with the department, and it had not received any invitation to be involved in it, and explained that any citizenship application could only be made by applicants themselves at the counters of the department’s offices.

“JPN would like to stress that citizenship is the highest award by the Malaysian government to those who really qualify and fulfil the set conditions.

“The process implemented by the government is subject to the Federal Constitution and in line with laws enforced to ensure the country’s sovereignty and national security,” the department said.

A poster entitled “Taklimat dan Penerangan Kewarganegaraan” (citizenship briefing and information) for an event scheduled for June 30 in Plaza Sentosa, Johor Baru had gone viral recently.

Based on the poster’s contents, the programme was being organised by a Johor politician. — Bernama

