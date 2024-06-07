KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The government needs to take a serious legislative approach on the sale of electronic cigarettes to young people, in line with the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) which was gazetted in February, said chairman of the Alliance for a Safe Community (IKATAN) Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said today that the effort is necessary considering that there is an increase in the percentage of electronic cigarette use among teenagers from 2017 to 2024 as in a media report entitled ‘Percentage of Teenagers Smoking is Declining’ dated June 4.

“As reported, the percentage of teenagers aged 13 to 17 who use conventional cigarettes decreased to 6.2 per cent in 2022 compared to 13.8 per cent in 2017.

“From the figure, there is a worrying trend for this group in the electronic cigarette category when there is an increase from 9.8 per cent in 2017 to 14.9 per cent in 2022,” he said in a statement.

He said this issue is very serious considering that electronic cigarettes contain various attractive flavours such as vanilla, coffee and fruits which are a lure for teenagers, especially schoolchildren.

As such, Lee suggested that the sale of e-cigarette devices be limited since it is easily available and sold openly.

“Not only in certain places but it is easy to find, even in restaurants and in public places (shops). What is most important is that the sale of cigarettes openly needs to be limited. We want to give birth to a new generation free of cigarette smoke regardless of e-cigarettes or conventional cigarettes.

“To achieve that, we have to change the view of young people, that any smoke that is blown from the mouth through the lungs is a silent killer if it is not contained properly,” he said.

Previously, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the act approved by the Dewan Negara last December is expected to be enforced this month as a measure to deal with the increase in the use of electronic cigarettes, notably among the young. — Bernama