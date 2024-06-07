KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — PAS spiritual adviser Datuk Hashim Jasin is confident his party and the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Opposition coalition will succeed in defending the Sungai Bakap state seat in Penang in next month’s by-election.

He claimed the ruling Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition will be challenged to overcome the “green wave”, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“The green wave is still strong, and it is difficult for PH to challenge, especially in Sungai Bakap. Whatever the outcome, we are confident in defending the seat,” he was quoted as saying.

He claimed PN has the advantage in the coming by-election due to the current strong public sentiment against the PH-BN unity government.

PN has agreed to let PAS choose its candidate for the coming polls while PH-BN’s challenger will come from PKR.

Hashim’s remarks come after PKR Youth chief Adam Adli Abd Halim touted the Sungai Bakap seat as a chance for the PH-BN coalition to win back public support.

The Sungai Bakap state seat is currently vacant following the death of its elected assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 at age 55, three weeks after being hospitalised for stomach inflammation.

He had won the seat in the state election last August by a 1,563 vote-majority against Nurhidayah Che Rus from PKR.

Polling day for Sungai Bakap has been set for July 2 while nomination day is on June 22, after the Election Commission met yesterday.