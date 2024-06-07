ALOR SETAR, June 7 — Another trailer lorry transporting a container from Thailand, bearing the logo of an Israel-based shipping company, ZIM, was denied entry after being stopped at the Malaysian-Thailand border yesterday.

Kedah Customs deputy director (Enforcement and Compliance) Suhaime Affindi Zainol Abidin said the trailer lorry with the container laden with computer parts and components, was trying to enter Malaysia at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Kayu Hitam.

“At about noon yesterday (June 6), a trailer lorry with a foreign registration plate number was detected to be transporting a container laden with computer parts and components declared under Form K1 to import merchandise into Malaysia.

“We believe that the container originated from Israel based on the ‘ZIM’ logo found on it,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the vehicle was then ordered to turn back to Thailand and was confirmed to have left the border area at 1.30pm the same day.

Prior to this, Perlis Customs was also reported to have stopped a trailer transporting a container laden with frozen chicken from Thailand, bearing the logo of an Israel-based shipping company ‘ZIM’, from entering Malaysia at the ICQS Complex in Padang Besar on June 2.

The vehicle was instructed to turn back to Thailand on the same day. — Bernama

