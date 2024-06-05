KANGAR, June 5 ― The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) Perlis branch stopped a trailer transporting container from a neighbouring country, bearing the logo of an Israel-based shipping company, from entering Malaysia at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Padang Besar on June 2.

Its director Ismail Hashim said the Israeli company's container ferrying frozen chicken drove through the scanning tunnel at the Road Trade Unit at 12.03pm to declare Form K1 for the purpose of importing goods into Malaysia.

“During the image scanning process, the operator of the scanning machine found that the container bore the logo of ZIM. The vehicle was detained for confirmation and further inspection,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail said checks with other government agencies confirmed that containers bearing the logo of the Israel-based shipping company, ZIM, are prohibited from entering Malaysia.

“The container was instructed to turn back to neighbouring country on the same day,” he said. ― Bernama

