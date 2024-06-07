OSAKA, June 7 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul concluded his official visit to Japan today by visiting the state’s first heavy ion therapy centre, the Osaka Heavy Ion Therapy Centre.

During the visit, Johari was briefed by the centre’s director-general Dr Jiro Fujimoto on the use of heavy ion therapy in treating cancer patients more effectively and reducing side effects.

Speaking to Bernama, Johari said such treatment should also be explored in Malaysia since cancer is the fourth highest cause of death in Malaysia.

“Heavy ion therapy can greatly benefit Malaysians suffering from cancer by offering a more accurate and less invasive treatment option than traditional radiation therapy. Besides, the use of this therapy in Malaysia, even in South-east Asia is a very new cancer treatment technology.

“I am confident that my visit to this centre will not only benefit Malaysians, but the people of the Asean region. It can also develop the medical tourism industry in Malaysia,” he said.

The Malaysia Health Facts Report 2023 shows that cancer is one of the main causes of death in private hospitals covering 26.44 per cent and the fourth in Ministry of Health Malaysia hospitals which is 9.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Fujimoto said the heavy ion therapy is body-friendly cancer treatment which offers a painless and gentle option for the elderly, without sensation of heat during irradiation.

“It is expected to be effective against intractable cancers and there is a possibility that it can be applied to cases in which conventional radiation is difficult, and excellent therapeutic effect can be expected.

“Heavy Ion Therapy results in fewer irradiation days, compared with conventional radiation therapy and it is possible to treat outpatients while continuing work in everyday life,” he said.

Earlier, Johari and the Malaysian Parliamentary delegation were taken to visit the Nijo-jo Palace in Kyoto before departing for Osaka and performing Friday prayers at Osaka’s Istiqlal Mosque.

Johari made a five-day official visit with the delegation to Japan starting Monday, at the invitation of the Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives Fukushiro Nukaga.

Also joining the delegation were the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) member and Bayan Baru Member of Parliament Sim Tze Tzin; member of the Special Select Committee on Environment, Science and Plantation Vivian Wong Shir Yee (Sandakan); and member of the Special Select Committee on Nation Building, Education and Human Resource Development Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (Jempol). — Bernama